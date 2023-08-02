New elder care service launched in bid to reduce congestion at UHK's emergency department

The HSE has launched a service in Kerry which, it’s hoped, will result in fewer older people being sent unnecessarily to UHK’s emergency department.

The Pathfinder service is designed to allow older people who are the subject of 112/999 calls to receive medical care in their homes instead of being taken to ED.

It’s also intended to reduce congestion in hospital emergency departments.

Advertisement

Pathfinder, which went live today, is a collaboration involving the HSE National Ambulance Service, University Hospital Kerry, and the South South West Hospital Group.

Under the Pathfinder system, a rapid response team responds to emergency calls for people aged 65 and over who are in their homes.

The older person is assessed by an advanced paramedic and occupational therapist/physiotherapist.

Advertisement

Where safe, the team treats the patient in their house and links them with a range of alternative hospital and community services.

There’s also a follow-up team who provide physiotherapy and occupational therapy, immediate home-based rehabilitation, and equipment in the days following the emergency call.

The service will operate in Kerry from 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday, excluding bank holidays.

Advertisement

Advanced paramedics working under the Pathfinder service will operate at the weekends.

Pathfinder has been rolled out in other parts of the country where it’s been found that two thirds of patients seen under this system have received medical care at home rather than being brought to hospital.