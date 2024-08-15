Advertisement
Passenger in pony and trap seriously injured at Gap of Dunloe

Aug 15, 2024 15:01 By radiokerrynews
Passenger in pony and trap seriously injured at Gap of Dunloe
By Patrice78500 - Own work, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=5615632
A passenger in a horse-drawn cart has been seriously injured at the Gap of Dunloe.

The incident happened yesterday just before lunchtime (around 12.50pm).

The woman in her forties was taken to University Hospital Kerry in serious condition.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána says her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening at this time.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene following the incident just before lunchtime yesterday (around 12.50pm).

No other injuries were reported, but investigations continue.

In April 2018, American tourists Rosalyn Joy Few and her partner Normand Larose were killed near Kate Kearney’s Cottage at the Gap of Dunloe when their pony and trap plunged down a steep rocky ravine.

