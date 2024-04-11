Part of N69 road remains closed following crash overnight

Part of the main Listowel to Tralee road close remains closed this lunchtime, following a crash that has left a young man with serious injuries.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was injured following a two-vehicle collision on the N69 near Banemore, Listowel at around 9 o clock last night.

The man, who was a passenger, was taken to University Hospital Kerry.

The N69 road remains closed between Tanavalla and the junction for Laccamore, with diversions in place.

Gardaí are conducting a technical examination of the scene.