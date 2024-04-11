Advertisement
News

One person seriously injured and road closed following road traffic collision overnight on N69

Apr 11, 2024 08:23 By radiokerrynews
A man has been seriously injured following a road traffic collision in North Kerry overnight.

The two vehicle crash happened at approximately 9 o clock on the N69 Listowel to Tralee road.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at Banemore; with occupants of both vehicles assessed by ambulance personnel.

A male passenger of one of the vehicles was taken to University Hospital Kerry, with serious injuries

The N69 road remains closed between Tanavalla and the junction for Laccamore while Gardaí conduct a technical examination of the scene.

Motorists are advised that traffic diversions are in place.

