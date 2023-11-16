Park Hotel Kenmare sold to Irish businessman

The landmark Park Hotel in Kenmare has been sold for an undisclosed amount.

The Brennan brothers Francis and John, who became household names through their television series 'At Your Service', ran the hotel for 37 years.

They announced in May that The Park and its sister hotel The Lansdowne, Kenmare were on the market for a combined guide price of €20.5 million, but could be sold individually or together.

Advertisement

The brothers have now announced that Irish businessman and entrepreneur Bryan Meehan, who formerly operated as CEO of Blue Bottle Coffee, has bought The Park Hotel.

They say they are thrilled the baton is being passed from one family to another.

It’s reported that the Lansdowne Hotel remains in negotiations for sale.