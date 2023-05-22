Advertisement
News

Owner of Kerry animal rescue centre wants to legislation introduced to address animal cruelty

May 22, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Owner of Kerry animal rescue centre wants to legislation introduced to address animal cruelty Owner of Kerry animal rescue centre wants to legislation introduced to address animal cruelty
Share this article

The owner of a Kerry animal rescue centre wants to see legislation introduced to address animal cruelty.

Maurice Enright, owner of Sera Husky Animal Rescue in Listowel, feels drink and drugs are behind most animal cruelty cases.

He says there are now a record number of cruetly cases being reported.

Advertisement

Mr Enright says a pony called Teddy had to be recused from an upstairs building in Listowel, while Hugo, a German Shepard, was bottled by his drunk owner.

He says he’d like to see legislation around breeding and taking ownership of dogs here, similar to that of Sweden where there are no animal rescues:

Advertisement

Hugo was bottled by his drunk owner.
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus