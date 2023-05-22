Owner of Kerry animal rescue centre wants to legislation introduced to address animal cruelty

The owner of a Kerry animal rescue centre wants to see legislation introduced to address animal cruelty.

Maurice Enright, owner of Sera Husky Animal Rescue in Listowel, feels drink and drugs are behind most animal cruelty cases.

He says there are now a record number of cruetly cases being reported.

Mr Enright says a pony called Teddy had to be recused from an upstairs building in Listowel, while Hugo, a German Shepard, was bottled by his drunk owner.

He says he’d like to see legislation around breeding and taking ownership of dogs here, similar to that of Sweden where there are no animal rescues: