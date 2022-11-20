Over €8.8 million to be paid to farmers in Kerry under GLAS scheme

Over €8.8 million is due to be paid to 2,504 farmers across Kerry.

This comes Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue T.D. announces GLAS Scheme payments will commence.

Approximately €113 million is to be paid to participating farmers across the country this week.

Minister McConalogue says these payments recognise the farmer's contributions to the environmental achievements in the GLAS scheme.

For any questions about this scheme email [email protected]

County No. of Farmers paid Amount