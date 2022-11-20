Advertisement
Over €8.8 million to be paid to farmers in Kerry under GLAS scheme

Nov 20, 2022 18:11 By radiokerrynews
Over €8.8 million is due to be paid to 2,504 farmers across Kerry.

This comes Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue T.D. announces GLAS Scheme payments will commence.

Approximately €113 million is to be paid to participating farmers across the country this week.

Minister McConalogue says these payments recognise the farmer's contributions to the environmental achievements in the GLAS scheme.

For any questions about this scheme email [email protected]

 

County                                        No. of Farmers paid                   Amount

Carlow                                         290  €                   1,031,805
Cavan                                      1,200  €                   4,250,250
Clare                                      2,396  €                   8,507,933
Cork                                      2,596  €                   8,756,631
Donegal                                      3,026  €                   9,541,147
Dublin                                            60  €                      200,906
Galway                                      3,951  €                13,699,311
Kerry                                      2,504  €                   8,825,403
Kildare                                         239  €                      875,899
Kilkenny                                         448  €                   1,558,208
Laois                                         501  €                   1,737,234
Leitrim                                      1,438  €                   5,074,991
Limerick                                      1,050  €                   3,700,232
Longford                                         699  €                   2,511,851
Louth                                         175  €                      599,319
Mayo                                      3,683  €                12,411,589
Meath                                         474  €                   1,672,169
Monaghan                                         591  €                   1,907,280
Offaly                                         720  €                   2,584,343
Roscommon                                      1,813  €                   6,473,013
Sligo                                      1,268  €                   4,389,954
Tipperary                                      1,277  €                   4,659,685
Waterford                                         364  €                   1,282,124
Westmeath                                         687  €                   2,504,779
Wexford                                         687  €                   2,541,974
Wicklow                                         447  €                   1,689,624
Total                                   32,584  €              112,987,654

 

