Over €7 million in funding announced for Kerry under the Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund

Nov 4, 2024 11:29 By radiokerrynews
Over €7 million in funding announced for Kerry under the Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund
Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Over €7 million euro in funding has been announced for Kerry under the the Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund.

It’s part of €173 million in grants issued to 35 projects across Ireland as part of the scheme.

€7,750,000 has been allocated for sports facilities at three Kerry clubs.

Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney is set to receive €6 million in funding, to re-construct the existing terrace at the western end of the stadium.
Derreen Community Complex in Killarney has been allocated €1 million.

This is to fund a multi-purpose sports hall, including dojo/studio, basketball courts, a gym, equipment room, an accessible toilet and a multipurpose meeting room.
Killarney Rugby Club is to receive €750,000 to expand its clubhouse with new dressing rooms.

These will include individual shower units, a referee's changing room, a first aid room, a gym, an equipment room and an accessible toilet.

The funding has been welcomed by Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley and Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae

