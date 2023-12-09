Advertisement
Over €6,000 approved for Kerry under business users support scheme for kerosene

Dec 9, 2023 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Photo: Pixabay
Over €6,000 (€6,116) has been approved for Kerry companies under the business users support scheme for kerosene.

This scheme was established to provide support to businesses that were impacted by significant increases in the cost of this fuel following the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year.

As of mid-November, six Kerry businesses had their applications approved for the scheme.

During the same period, 102 applications for businesses have been approved nationwide, totalling over €171,000 (€171,943).

The figures were provided to Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan, by Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney.

