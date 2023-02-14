Over €30 million allocated to Kerry County Council for investment in regional and local roads

Over €30 million in funding has been allocated to Kerry County Council for investment in regional and local roads.

The funding is part of a €626 million investment programme and was announced was Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan and Minister of State Jack Chambers.

This funding allocation comes after over €790,000 was allocated to Kerry under the Local Improvement Scheme (LIS) yesterday.

This funding will allow approximately 3,100 kms of regional and local roads to be maintained and 2,550kms to be strengthened nationally.

It’ll be used for maintenance and restoration works, for road safety measures, road signage and to upgrade infrastructure against the effects of climate change.

In Kerry, €30,950,225 has been allocated through this year’s programme and it’ll be used to benefit 47 roads in the county; the funding will supplement Kerry County Council’s own expenditure.

€3 million has been allocated for the Tralee Northern Relief Road and this will include the construction of 2km of footway and cycleways, while Finnegan’s Cross in Kilcummin, which has been the scene of fatal and very serious accidents in recent years, has been awarded €400,000.

Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan says the Government’s main priority is the protection and renewal of the existing regional and local road network.

The funding has been welcomed by Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley and Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin.

The full allocation of funding for Kerry: