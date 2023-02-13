Over €790,000 allocated to Kerry under the Local Improvement Scheme

Over €790,000 (€797,367) in funding has been allocated to Kerry under the Local Improvement Scheme (LIS).

It’s part of an €12.5 million package which will be used to improve hundreds of rural roads and laneways across the country.

The funding allocation has been welcomed by Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin and Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley.

This LIS funding will be used for repairs and improvement works on private, rural roads and laneways that are not normally maintained by local authorities.

It was announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.

Minister Humphreys says local connectivity is vital for rural communities and this investment will benefit families in every county.

She says the LIS is about making people’s lives easier by ensuring there’s good access to homes, farms and local amenities.

Since the scheme was introduced in 2017, over 3,700 roads have been funded for repair works nationally.