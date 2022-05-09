Over €2,000 worth of goods stolen from cars in Tralee

Over €2,000 worth of goods were stolen from cars in two seperate incidents in Tralee.

Items including an iPad, a Kindle and an Nindendo Switch were taken from the boot of a Northern-registered Mercedes that was parked on Castle Street around lunch time on Sunday May 1st.

In a second incident, tools valued at over €1,000 were taken from a van parked at Knockawaddra, Tralee on Thursday last.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to both thefts.

Seperately, Gardaí in Tralee are investigating the theft of home heating oil from a house at Caherslee Road, on Friday last, May 6th.

They've warned that such thefts are becoming more frequent since the price of oil rose in recent weeks.