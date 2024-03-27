Over €2.4m allocated for roads in Killarney and East Kerry

More than €2.4 million has been allocated to Killarney and East Kerry under the council’s roadworks programme.

Kerry County Councillors on Killarney Municipal District today adopted the funding programme.

Cllr Maura Healy-Rae says the funding is vital for road infrastructure in the Killarney MD area and its good news the projects will be completed this year.

46 projects in the greater Killarney and East Kerry area will benefit.

A full breakdown may be found here: Killarney Municiple District - List of Roads Approved for Funding 2024