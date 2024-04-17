Advertisement
Over €2.3 million allocated for road works in Tralee Municipal District

Apr 17, 2024 08:11 By radiokerrynews
More than €2.3 million (€2,372,865) has been allocated to the Tralee Municipal District under Kerry County Council’s roadworks programme.

Councillors in the MD adopted the funding programme recently, which includes restoration improvement, maintenance, and drainage works.

48 projects in the area will benefit from the funding this year, which was allocated by Kerry County Council and adopted by elected members of Tralee MD.

Works under the restoration improvement plan include upgrades at the L2073 at the Clash Industrial Estate, which are expected to cost €306,000.

Improvements on the L6075 at Connolly Park is priced at over €178,000; while Phase 3 works at the R875 - Lower Castle Street Mall are costed in excess of €165,000.

A total of 17 projects are listed in the restoration improvement plan, with an allocation of over €1.8 million.

15 projects have been allocated funding for drainage works; including at the L6090 - Ballinprior cross to Ballinvoher cross – the 2,200 metres of upgrades is estimated to cost over €8,300.

A total of €62,411 has been provided for works under the drainage programme.

More than quarter of a million euro has been allocated in the Tralee MD this year for the supplementary restoration improvement programme.

Meanwhile, the Restoration Maintenance Programme for the area will benefit from over €227,000 of funding.

