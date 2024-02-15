Advertisement
Over €30 million allocated to Kerry County Council for road improvements and maintenance

Feb 15, 2024 17:45 By radiokerrynews
Over €30 million allocated to Kerry County Council for road improvements and maintenance
Over €30 million in funding has been allocated to Kerry County Council for investment in regional and local roads.

The funding is part of a €658 million investment programme and was announced by Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan and Minister of State Jack Chambers.

This funding will allow approximately 2,600 kms of regional and local roads to be maintained and 2,100kms to be strengthened nationally.

The funding allocation for Kerry has been welcomed by Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley, and Kerry Independent Deputy Danny Healy-Rae.

In Kerry €30,141,110 in funding has been allocated and it’ll be used to benefit 46 roads in the county; the funding will supplement Kerry County Council’s own expenditure.

Over €14 million has been allocated for restoration improvement works in Kerry, with almost €2 million assigned for restoration maintenance.

€2.3 million has been assigned to strategic regional and local roads – which includes funding for the Tralee Northern Relief Road and the Killarney Strategic links project.

€845,000 will go towards bridge rehabilitation across the county, while over €850,000 has been allocated to drainage works.

Meanwhile, Climate change adaptation and resilience works in the county will be funded with €811,000.

