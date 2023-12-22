Advertisement
Over €12,000 raised through Radio Kerry’s Christmas Jumper Day

Dec 22, 2023 17:43 By radiokerrynews
Over €12,000 raised through Radio Kerry's Christmas Jumper Day
Over €12,000 (€12,330.81) has been raised through Radio Kerry’s Christmas Jumper Day.

The event sees people wear their favourite festive jumper to raise funds for St Vincent De Paul Kerry.

All funds raised help the charity assist people in need in the county in various ways, through food vouchers, hampers, with utility bills, education costs, clothing and more.

Donations can still be be made.

You can donate here or by dropping it in the SVP donation box at your local Quinlan’s Fish Shops and Seafood bars in Tralee, Killarney, Killorglin and Cahersiveen or to any of SVP’s Vincent stores countywide – there are 11 in total.

