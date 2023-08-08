Advertisement
News

Over €12,000 allocated to Kerry Writer's Museum

Aug 8, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Over €12,000 allocated to Kerry Writer's Museum Over €12,000 allocated to Kerry Writer's Museum
Share this article

Over €12,000 has been allocated to the Kerry Writer's Museum under the Regional Museum Exhibitions Scheme 2023.

The funding is part of a €174,000 package announced by Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin.

The Kerry Writer's Museum will use this money for The Bolex Boys of North Kerry project.

Advertisement

This is an exhibition celebrating the work of two filmmakers from North Kerry - John Lynch and Michael Mulcahy.

The aim is to profile the role of community film making in storytelling using a little-known archive of national importance.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus