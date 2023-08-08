Over €12,000 allocated to Kerry Writer's Museum

Over €12,000 has been allocated to the Kerry Writer's Museum under the Regional Museum Exhibitions Scheme 2023.

The funding is part of a €174,000 package announced by Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin.

The Kerry Writer's Museum will use this money for The Bolex Boys of North Kerry project.

Advertisement

This is an exhibition celebrating the work of two filmmakers from North Kerry - John Lynch and Michael Mulcahy.

The aim is to profile the role of community film making in storytelling using a little-known archive of national importance.