Over €1.5 million allocated to 13 community centres in Kerry

Over €1.5 million in funding has been allocated to 13 community centres in Kerry.

It’s part of a €33 million investment into 278 community centres nationwide.

It can be used to enhance centres.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley and Deputy Government Chief Whip and Fine Gael TD for Kerry Brendan Griffin have welcomed the announcement.

The full list of Kerry community centres to receive funding:

Muckross Community Association: €19,667.25

Lixnaw Community Centre Committee: €25,000.00

Causeway And District Resource, Daycare, Recreational And Social Development Company Limited By Guarantee: €92,723.50

Comharchumann Forbartha an Leith Triúigh Teoranta: €100,000.00

Camp Community Council Company Limited By Guarantee: €50,295.70

Kilgarvan Community Council: €97,913.85

Ballyheigue Social Economy Enterprises Company Limited By Guarantee: €39,025.01

Lyreacrompane Community Development Company Limited By Guarantee: €19,846.50

Knocknagoshel Community Centre Committee LTD: €120,190.48

Ardfert Community Council Ltd: €300,000.00

Castlemaine Community Services Group Company Limited By Guarantee: €123,809.52

Ballybunion Community Centre: €300,000.00

Listowel Community Centre Company Limited By Guarantee: €242,796.79