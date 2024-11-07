Over 900 people in Kerry have been waiting more than a year for physio or occupational therapy.

The HSE has provided figures on waiting lists to Kerry Sinn Féin TD, Pa Daly, in response to a parliamentary question.

Deputy Daly says it’s not good enough that people are waiting so long for treatment.

Advertisement

According to HSE’s figures, just under 3,900 people are waiting for physiotherapy in Kerry.

Almost a fifth of these people, a total of 729 patients, are awaiting physio treatment for more than a year.

For HSE occupational therapy, there are over 1,500 people on a waiting list in Kerry; 13% of these people have been waiting over a year.

Advertisement

97 people in Kerry are awaiting speech and language therapy, with two waiting over a year.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says despite staffing challenges, its teams have implemented initiatives including prioritisation and reducing no-shows and cancellations.

It says it continues to face significant staffing shortages that impact its ability to reduce waiting list times, particularly for high-priority cases.

Advertisement

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare adds it remains committed to addressing the staffing shortfall and improving service capacity to meet the needs of the community.

Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says these waiting list figures are shocking, and the picture for these therapies is dire.

He says all three therapies are vital for the development of children, and quality of life for older people, and every hour, day and month can count.

Advertisement

Deputy Daly says employing occupational therapists directly from the Department of Education could help, while proper workforce planning must also be implemented.