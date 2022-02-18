Over 8,000 homes without power due to Storm Eunice

A status red wind warning for the county is coming to an end around now with schools and colleges remaining closed for the day.

Over 8,000 Kerry homes are without power this morning as Storm Eunice has made landfall.

Major outages have been recorded in Castlemaine where 4,532 houses remain without power while in Cahersiveen 2166 outages have been recorded.

For updates go to https://powercheck.esbnetworks.ie/

Gardaí have issued a warning to motorists to stay home until the weather warnings have lifted with reports of heavy rain, sleet and snow creating treacherous road conditions.

Kerry County Council's Emergency Response Team is ready to respond and the emergency phone line can be contacted on 066-7183588