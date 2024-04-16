Advertisement
Over 650 STIs reported in Kerry and Cork region

Apr 16, 2024 13:30 By radiokerrynews
Over 650 STIs reported in Kerry and Cork region
There’ve been over 650 (652) sexually transmitted infections (STIs) reported in the Kerry and Cork region so far this year.

That’s according to figures compiled by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which cover up to the 6th of April.

They refer to the HSE South which covers Kerry and Cork.

Chlamydia accounts for the highest number of infections in the region at 411, while there were 138 gonorrhoea infections and 45 cases of genital herpes.

33 of the cases reported were HIV, while there were 22 syphilis infections, two lymphogranuloma venereum and one case of trichomoniasis.

Nationally, there were 6,215 STIs so far this year, according to these figures.

