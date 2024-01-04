Advertisement
Almost 2,500 STIs reported in Kerry and Cork region

Jan 4, 2024 09:14 By radiokerrynews
There’ve been almost 2,500 (2,499) sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in the Kerry and Cork region last year (2023).

That’s according to figures compiled by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which cover from January up to mid-December.

They refer to the HSE South which covers Kerry and Cork.

Chlamydia accounted for the highest number of infections in the region at over 1,500 (1,555), while they’re were 606 gonorrhoea infections and 158 cases of genital herpes.

There were also 95 HIV infections and 79 cases of syphilis in the region.

Nationally, there were 23,175 STIs during the year, according to these figures.

