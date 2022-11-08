Over 580 litter complaints made to Kerry County Council during first nine months of year

Over 580 (581) litter complaints were made to Kerry County Council during the first nine months of this year.

The figures were compiled by the council and presented to members of the various municipal districts at their bi-monthly meetings.

The figures outline the number of complaints, fines issued and court prosecutions for environmental matters.

Between January and September, 581 litter complaints were made to the council.

88 fines were issued on foot of these complaints, 42 of which have been paid to date.

There were also five court convictions during that time, totalling €1,900.

The council also investigated 221 waste complaints during this period, while there were 98 water complaints and 63 air complaints investigated.

There were no court prosecutions on foot of any of these complaints.