Over 4,100 (4,133) homes, businesses and farms near Listowel can now avail of fibre internet connections under the National Broadband Plan.

National Broadband Ireland has completed its roll out in the Listowel deployment area, which includes Lixnaw, Moyvane, and Tarbert.

Almost 17,800 (17,791) premises in Kerry can already avail of a high-speed connection under the plan, with 11,000 more premises in the county set to be included.

Works are also continuing elsewhere in Kerry, with over 1,000 premises near Sneem due to be connected by the end of the year.

National Broadband Ireland is calling on people living near Listowel to visit nbi.ie to see if they can connect via fibre.

Fibre broadband offering minimum speeds of 500 megabits per second are now available to:

1,850 premises near Ballydavid,

Over 860 premises near Castlegregory,

Over 1,500 premises in Ballyheigue,

Almost 700 premises in Rathmore,

Almost 2,100 premises near in Kilgarvan, and

Almost 3,500 premises near Killarney.