Over 2,300 people are awaiting social housing in the Tralee Municipal District

May 2, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Over 2,300 people are awaiting social housing in the Tralee Municipal District
Over 2,300 people are awaiting social housing in the Tralee Municipal District.

That’s according to figures compiled by Kerry County Council, which were presented to councillors at the recent MD meeting.

2,330 people are on the social housing list in the Tralee MD, that includes people from other municipal districts, who have indicated the MD as one of their areas of choice.

Excluding transfers, there are 1,197 people awaiting social housing in the area.

The latest figures show 1,217 people are awaiting one-bed units in the Tralee MD, while a further 624 are waiting for two-bed houses.

397 are seeking three-bed units, 80 are waiting for a four-bed home and 12 are waiting for a five-bed house.

