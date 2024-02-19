Over 2,300 people are awaiting social housing in the Tralee Municipal District.

That’s according to figures compiled by Kerry County Council, which were presented to councillors at the recent MD meeting.

2,320 people are on the social housing list in the Tralee MD, that includes people from other municipal districts, who have indicated the MD as one of their areas of choice.

Excluding transfers, there are 1,172 people awaiting local authority housing in the area.

The latest figures show 1,207 people are awaiting one-bed units in the Tralee MD, while a further 626 are waiting for two-bed houses.

389 are seeking three-bed units, 88 are waiting for a four-bed home and ten are waiting for a five-bed house.