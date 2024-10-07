Over 200 people took part in the Kerry Mental Health Associations' Human Chain Challenge in the Gap of Dunloe yesterday.

An overnight landslide on Strickeen Mountain didn’t deter the participants, who set off early in support of the second edition of the event.

People aged from 5 years and upwards tackled the 500-metre ascent before stopping to join hands, forming the human chain.

The event was organised as part of the Kerry Mental Health and Wellbeing Fest to show support for others who may be struggling with mental health difficulties.

The festival continues across the county until Saturday October 12th.