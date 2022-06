Over 200 people are waiting for access to a home carer in Kerry.

That’s according to figures contained in a new report carried out by Home and Community Care Ireland.

It found if you’re an older people, where you live matters when you want home care.

Kerry had the eighth highest number waiting nationally; Wexford had the highest with over 870 waiting, while there no waiting lists in parts of Dublin, Laois or Offaly.