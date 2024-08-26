Advertisement
Over 17,670 parking fines issued in Kerry last year

Aug 26, 2024 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Over 17,670 parking fines issued in Kerry last year
Over 17,670 (17,674) parking fines were issued in Kerry last year.

That's up from over 2,300 from the year previous.

These figures were published in the Irish Independent Saturday edition.

They show the number of parking fines issued to motorists nationwide surged last year as local authorities hired more traffic wardens to crackdown on illegal parking.

Nationally over 351,000 tickets were issued in 2023 compared with just over 304,000 from 2022.

More than 17,670 of these were in Kerry, which is a rise of up 2,352 from the year previous.

Kerry County Council was among the top five councils in the country for issuing the most parking tickets per 100,000 residents.

With fines varying from €40 to €150, Ireland's 31 local authorities would have collected at least €14 million in revenue.

