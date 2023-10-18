Over 1,600 homes and businesses in Kerry without power

Over 1,600 homes and businesses in Kerry are without power this morning.

ESB crews have been working to restore power to those affected; there were over 6,000 without power in the county yesterday evening.

This morning 1,639 customers in Gurranebane remain without power.

ESB crews say it’s due to be restored by 2 o’clock this afternoon.

Meanwhile, widespread rain is expected across this county today as Storm Babet tracks across the country.

A status orange rainfall warning remains in place until 1pm.