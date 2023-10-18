Advertisement
Over 1,600 homes and businesses in Kerry without power

Oct 18, 2023 08:09 By radiokerrynews
Over 1,600 homes and businesses in Kerry without power
Photo: ESB Networks
Over 1,600 homes and businesses in Kerry are without power this morning.

ESB crews have been working to restore power to those affected; there were over 6,000 without power in the county yesterday evening.

This morning 1,639 customers in Gurranebane remain without power.

ESB crews say it’s due to be restored by 2 o’clock this afternoon.

Meanwhile, widespread rain is expected across this county today as Storm Babet tracks across the country.

A status orange rainfall warning remains in place until 1pm.

