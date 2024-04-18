Advertisement
Over 13% increase in new cars registered in Kerry

Apr 18, 2024 10:39 By radiokerrynews
Over 13% increase in new cars registered in Kerry
There has been a 13.22% increase on the number of new cars registered in Kerry this year, when compared with the same period last year.

That’s according to figures released by The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

1,379 new cars were registered in Kerry from January to March this year.

That is an increase on the same time in 2023 when 1218 new cars were registered in the Kingdom.

There was a 23.61% decrease in the number of new electric cars registered in the county from January to March this year.

Last year, 144 electric cars were registered in Kerry between January and March.

110 electric cars were registered in the county in same period this year.

Nationally, new car registrations for March were down 16% (14,936) when compared to March 2023 (17,685).

New car registrations so far this year are up 8% (62,807) on the same period last year (58,151).

2,009 new electric cars were registered nationally in March this year.

This was 41.1% lower than the 3,412 registrations in March 2023.

So far this year 7,971 new electric cars have been registered in Ireland which is a 14.3% decrease compared to the same period in 2023 when 9,297 electric cars were registered.

