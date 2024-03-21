Advertisement
18.6% increase in new cars in Kerry

Mar 21, 2024 08:12 By radiokerrynews
18.6% increase in new cars in Kerry
There was an 18.6% increase in the number of new cars in Kerry so far this year, compared with the same period last year.

That’s according to figures released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry.

Over 1070 new cars have been registered in Kerry in January and February of this year.

This is an increase on the same period in 2023, when 908 new cars were registered in the Kingdom.

75 new electric cars were registered in Kerry so far this year, that’s a 23.47% decrease on the same time in 2023 when 98 were registered.

Nationally new car registrations for February were up 25% (16,455) when compared to February 2023 (13,122).

Registrations year to date are up 18.3% (47,882) on the same period last year (40,466).

So far this year 5,968 new electric cars have been registered which is a 1.4% increase compared to the same period in 2023 when 5,885 electric cars were registered.

In the new car market share by engine type for 2024, Petrol cars lead at 32.97%.

Diesel is next at 23.76%, then Hybrid (Petrol Electric) at 21.51%, Electric at 12.46%, and Plug-in Electric Hybrid at 7.76%.

