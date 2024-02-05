There has been a 14.6% increase in the number of new cars registered in Kerry in January 2024 when compared with January 2023.

That is according to figures released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

Over 700 (714) new cars were registered in Kerry in January 2024.

This is an increase on the same period last year, when 623 new cars were registered in the county.

58 news electric cars were registered in the Kingdom in January 2024, this is a 14.7% decrease on the January 2023 when 68 new electric cars were registered.

Nationally, there was a 15% increase in the number of new cars registered in January, this is still 3% behind pre-Covid level.

Light Commercial Vehicles are up 35.3% compared to January last year, and Heavy Goods Vehicles were up 7.8%.

In terms of the new car market share 2024, petrol cars continue to dominate at 31.83%, with hybrid (Petrol Electric) at 23.95% surpassing at diesel 21.77%, followed by electric 13.06%, and plug-in electric hybrid 6.96%.

Automatic transmissions account for the majority (65.77%) of market share, while manual transmissions continue to see a decline (34.11%).

The hatchback is Ireland’s top selling car body type of 2024.