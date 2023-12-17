Advertisement
Number of new cars registered in Kerry down 65% in a year

Dec 17, 2023 11:10 By radiokerrynews
Number of new cars registered in Kerry down 65% in a year
The number of cars registered in Kerry is down over 65% in a year.

That’s according to figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI), for twelve months to the end of November.

The report shows a 200% rise in Diesel Electric Hybrid vehicles registered in the county in the same period.

A total of 2,430 new cars have been registered in Kerry between January and November this year.

This represents a rise of over 6% on the same period last year, when 2,284 vehicles were registered.

8 cars were registered in the county in November, down from 65 in 2022, a 65% reduction.

Of these 4 cars were petrol engines; 2 were petrol electric hybrid; 1 car was electric; while 1 was petrol/electric plug in hybrid.

So far in 2023, 673 Diesel engines have been registered in Kerry, a drop of almost 19% on last year.

Meanwhile, 78 Diesel Electric Hybrid cars have been registered in the county, up from 26 in 2022, a 200% increase.

