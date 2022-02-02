Advertisement
Over 12,500 new COVID cases

Feb 2, 2022 15:02 By radiokerrynews
Over 12,500 new COVID cases
Covid -19 Daily Figures Graphic
92 Covid-related deaths have been reported over the past week.

12,560 new cases have also been confirmed in the latest 24-hour period.

630 Covid patients are in hospital, with 65 in intensive care.

