Over 12,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 over past 3 days

Apr 11, 2022 15:04 By radiokerrynews
Over 12,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 over past 3 days
Covid -19 Daily Figures Graphic
12,208 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed over the past three days.

The Department of Health has released the figures for today and for the weekend.

1,081 patients are in hospital, 55 are in ICU.

Here's a breakdown of the PCR and antigen confirmed cases.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,715 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,049 antigens were registered.

On Sunday, 1,725 registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal and there were 1, 442 positive PCR-confirmed cases.

The HPSC was notified of 2,756 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 2, 521 positive antigen tests

 

