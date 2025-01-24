There are more than one thousand homes, farms and businesses without power in parts of North Kerry and West Limerick as a result of Storm Éowyn.

ESB Networks says there are eleven hundred customers without electricity (12.50pm) in the Brosna, Tournafulla and Mountcollins area.

Sean Kelly, who's the utility's area manager for Limerick, says the fault has been identified and four crews have been dispatched to the area.

Advertisement

He says it's expected that 500 customers will have power restored in the next two hours (around 3pm).

Mr Kelly says most of the remaining customers without electricity, should have power back later this afternoon.