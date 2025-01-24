Advertisement
News

Over 1,000 customers without power in parts of North Kerry and West Limerick

Jan 24, 2025 13:28 By radiokerrynews
Over 1,000 customers without power in parts of North Kerry and West Limerick
Share this article

There are more than one thousand homes, farms and businesses without power in parts of North Kerry and West Limerick as a result of Storm Éowyn.

ESB Networks says there are eleven hundred customers without electricity (12.50pm) in the Brosna, Tournafulla and Mountcollins area.

Sean Kelly, who's the utility's area manager for Limerick, says the fault has been identified and four crews have been dispatched to the area.

Advertisement

He says it's expected that 500 customers will have power restored in the next two hours (around 3pm).

Mr Kelly says most of the remaining customers without electricity, should have power back later this afternoon.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

People evacuated from two Kerry homes as a result of Storm Éowyn
Advertisement
27,000 homes, farms and businesses remain without power in Kerry
Kerry tourism body welcomes industry being recognised with senior ministry
Advertisement

Recommended

People evacuated from two Kerry homes as a result of Storm Éowyn
New Minister for Children, Disability and Equality says change will not be a fast process
Kerry Food Network to receive €40,000 in funding
159km/h gusts recorded in Kerry overnight
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus