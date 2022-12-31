Advertisement
Over 1,000 access services of Kerry Volunteer Service in 2022

Dec 31, 2022 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Over 1,000 access services of Kerry Volunteer Service in 2022
Kerry Volunteer Centre says more than one thousand (1,075) people in the county accessed its services in 2022.

The centre supports those who volunteer and also strives to increase the range and quality of volunteering in the county.

Geraldine Sheehan is manager of Kerry Volunteer Centre.

She says there’s been a huge interest in volunteering, reflected in the numbers availing of and accessing the services provided by the volunteer centre.

Geraldine Sheehan says of those who registered with the centre in 2022, more than 40% of them hail from outside of Ireland originally.

