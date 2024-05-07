Advertisement
Over 10% increase in new cars registered in the Kingdom so far this year

May 7, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Over 10% increase in new cars registered in the Kingdom so far this year
New car registrations in Kerry between January and April have increased by just over 10% (10.53) when compared with the same period last year.

That’s according to figures released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

1522 new cars were registered in the Kingdom from January to April of this year.

This is an increase on the same time last year, when 1377 new cars were registered in the county.

There was a 29.98% decrease on the registration of new electric cars in Kerry from January to April.

In 2023, 174 electric cars were registered in the county in the first four month of the year.

In comparison, 122 electric cars were registered in Kerry in the same period of this year.

Nationally, there was a 3.6% decrease in the number of new cars in April compared to last year.

However, there has been a 6% increase in new car registrations in Ireland so far this year.

1,091 new electric cars were registered in the country in April of this year, a 41.4% decrease on April 2023.

There has been a 19.1% decrease in the number of electric cars registered between January and April of this year, compared with the same time last year.

