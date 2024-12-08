One person dies following crash near Glenflesk

One person has died following a crash on the main Killarney-Cork road near Glenflesk at around 7.30am.

The single-car collision occurred on the Cork side of the village; the vehicle went up in flames as a result of impact.

Gardaí have closed the section of road near Glenflesk.

Traffic coming from Killarney is being diverted via Barraduff and vehicles coming from Kenmare via Moll's Gap.

Gardaí are advising motorists travelling from Cork to Killarney to go via Mallow, otherwise they will be diverted at Loo Bridge, and will have to get to Killarney via Kenmare and Moll's Gap.

Gardaí in Tralee also closed part of a road in the town last evening following a crash.