There was one change for Kerry in the latest round of appointments and allocations within An Garda Síochána.

Following the most recent promotions and transfers, Superintendent David Callaghan is now on transfer to Tralee Garda Station.

Superintendent Callaghan will now work from Tralee where he will be responsible for the Kerry Community Engagement Functional Area.

Community Engagement Superintendents oversee community policing teams within their division.