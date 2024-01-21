Number of power outages across Kerry

There are a number of homes and business without power across Kerry.

In Inch, 1883 customers are currently without power, this is due to be restored by 7pm.

169 homes and businesses are without electricity in Milltown.

In Kenmare 121 customers are affected and 430 are experiencing a power outage in Gurranebane.

In Smearla 378 customers are impacted, while in Woodford 898 customers are without power.

10 customers are impacted in Kilflynn.

Power is expected to be restored to the majority by 6pm.