Number of Gardaí in Kerry dropped by over 4% in almost three years

The number of Gardaí in Kerry has dropped by over 4% in almost three years.

There are currently 335 Gardaí in the Kerry Garda Division, a drop from 351 in 2020.

Figures provided by the office of Justice Minister Helen McEntee show as of the end of July this year, there were 335 Gardaí assigned to the Kerry Garda Division.

These figures were sent in correspondence to members of the Kenmare Municipal District, following a previous motion from Fianna Fail councillor Michael Cahill; he’d asked the MD management to write to Minister McEntee calling for garda stations to be opened in all communities in Kerry.

In the letter from the Minister’s office, it states the number of Gardaí assigned to Kerry currently is a 12% increase since the end of 2015.

It states the 335 Gardaí are supported by 59 Garda staff, an increase of 42.4% since the end of 2015, which allows Gardaí to be redeployed to operational, frontline duties where their training and policing expertise can be put to best use, according to this letter.

At the end of last year there were 345 Gardaí in Kerry.

That’s down from 351 at the end of both 2021 and 2020; that’s a 4.5% drop compared to the current numbers in the county.

In 2019 there were 344 Gardaí and it stood at 335 in 2018.

In the correspondence to members of the Kenmare Municipal District, which is signed by the private secretary to the Minister for Justice, it states the Government is committed to building stronger, safer communities in rural Ireland, as well as in towns and cities, adding everybody has a right to feel safe and to be safe in their homes and on their land and property.

It also references the new Garda operating model, which is designed to provide for more frontline Gardaí, increased garda visibility and a wider range of policing services for people in their local area.