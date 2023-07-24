Tralee has highest number of Gardaí in Kerry

Tralee has the most Gardaí of any district in Kerry.

That’s according to figures provided by the Department of Justice.

There are 339 gardai stationed in Kerry as of June 30th, of these, there are a 49 sergeants, seven inspectors, two superintendents and one chief superintendent.

The Tralee District currently has 181 gardaí positioned.

121 of those are stationed in Tralee Town, Castleisland has the second highest amount in the district, with 40 being stationed here.

There is a total of 106 gardaí positioned in the Killarney district, 62 of these are stationed in Killarney town, 15 are in Caherciveen, the second highest number.

In the Listowel District 52 gardaí are currently stationed in the area.

40 of these are based in Listowel town while Ballybunion has the second highest with 7.

