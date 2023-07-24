Advertisement
Tralee has highest number of Gardaí in Kerry

Jul 24, 2023 08:41 By radiokerrynews
Tralee has highest number of Gardaí in Kerry
Tralee has the most Gardaí of any district in Kerry.

 

That’s according to figures provided by the Department of Justice.

There are 339 gardai stationed in Kerry as of June 30th, of these, there are a 49 sergeants, seven inspectors, two superintendents and one chief superintendent.

 

The Tralee District currently has 181 gardaí positioned.

 

121 of those are stationed in Tralee Town, Castleisland has the second highest amount in the district, with 40 being stationed here.

There is a total of 106 gardaí positioned in the Killarney district, 62 of these are stationed in Killarney town, 15 are in Caherciveen, the second highest number.

 

In the Listowel District 52 gardaí are currently stationed in the area.

 

40 of these are based in Listowel town while Ballybunion has the second highest with 7.

Killarney             BARRADUFF 1 1
  CAHERCIVEEN 12 3 15
  GLENBEIGH 1 1
  KENMARE 10 1 11
  KILLARNEY 50 7 4 1 62
  KILLORGLIN 11 2 13
  PORTMAGEE 1 1
  SNEEM 1 1
  WATERVILLE 1 1
TOTAL 88 13 4 1 106
Listowel               BALLYBUNION 6 1 7
  BALLYDUFF 1 1
  BALLYHEIGUE 1 1
  KNOCKNAGOSHALL 1 1
  LISTOWEL 31 6 1 38
  LIXNAW 1 1
  TARBERT 1 1
TOTAL 42 7 1 50
Tralee                AN DAINGEAN 9 2 11
ANNASCAUL 1 1
ARDFERT 2 2
BAILE AN FHEIRTÉARAIG 1 1
CASTLEGREGORY 2 2
CASTLEISLAND 32 6 1 39
CASTLEMAINE 1 1
FARRANFORE 1 1 2
TRALEE 92 20 6 2 1 121
TOTAL 141 29 7 2 1 180

 

