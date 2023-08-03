Calls for garda stations to be opened in all communities in Kerry

There’s a call for garda stations to be opened in all communities in Kerry.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill made the call at the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Michael Cahill tabled a motion at the Kenmare MD meeting calling on the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee to immediately return to having garda stations in all communities.

Advertisement

He says all areas need stations that are fully staffed to prevent crime and to protect people, particularly those living in rural areas.

Cllr Cahill spoke about the downgrading and closure of garda stations in recent years and he stated people in rural parts of Kerry are now depending on mobile garda units to come out in times of need.

He believes the road network in Kerry isn’t suitable for this and called for the return of fully staffed garda stations.

Advertisement

Cllr Cahill says everyone is hearing too many stories involving violence and says it’s happening in rural Kerry as well, not just in Dublin.

He says garda stations need to reopen to help tackle this rise in violent crimes.