NPWS advising the people to stay away from high impact species on Killarney lakes

The National Parks and Wildlife Service is advising the public and boat users to stay away from a species of high impact that’s on the lakes of Killarney.

It’s confirmed the presence of the fringed water lily on the lakes of Killarney, and is urging boat users not to drive through it.

The fringed water lily is a floating aquatic plant, with rounded heart-shaped leaves, and a flower with five yellow petals, according to the National Biodiversity Data Centre.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service has confirmed the species is present in Killarney, and is keen to inform the public and boat users to stay away from it.

It’s advising people not drive through the mat of vegetation, because it can be carried by boat propellers to other areas of the lake system.

A permit is required to take a boat onto the lakes of Killarney, and there’s a requirement to wash boats and craft.

The NPWS says the challenge to control the introduction of any water-based species of high impact depends on all water users being aware of the catchment they’ve been in previously, to help reduce the risk of spreading invasive species and disease.

The NPWS is looking to carry out trials to see what the best method of control is for the fringed water lily.