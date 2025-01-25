Notice regarding North Kerry water supply issues

Uisce Éireann has issued a notice regarding water supply issues in North Kerry.

The affected areas are in Asdee Village, Ballylongford, Beal West, Lacka, Farranstack, Lissleton, Tullamore and surrounding areas.

Uisce Éireann are currently working to resolve the issues as a result of power outages cause by Storm Éowyn.

Advertisement

Customers are being urged to conserve water where possible to protect supply while outages are being resolved.

An alternative water supply is available for customers at the car park at Asdee GAA pitch, Lyre, Lisselton at the pump house, Asdee Village (opposite old post office), entrance of Tullamore Reservoir and Causeway Church.

Customers are advised to use their own containers if taking water from a tanker and to boil water before consumption.

Advertisement

For the latest developments visit the Uisce Éireann website.