North Kerryman jailed for sexual assaults on teenage girl

Apr 10, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
A North Kerryman has been given a three-year sentence for sexual assaults on a teenager.

Tony Keane of Coolnaleen, Listowel had been found guilty of 26 counts of sexually assaulting a teenage girl and one further count of attempted sexual assault on the same girl.

These took place when she was aged 14 and 15-years-old.

Mr Keane, who’s in his 50s, was sentenced to three years in prison with the last six months suspended.

The North Kerryman has also been placed on the sex offenders’ register for five years.

At Tralee Circuit Court, Judge Sinéad Behan said the convicted man could be named.

