North Kerry man refused bail on weapons and drugs charges

A North Kerry man has been refused bail after being charged with producing iron bars and a machete in the course of a dispute with gardaí.

33-year-old Killian Kirby of 61 Kilcaragh, Lixnaw, faces a total of nine charges, all relating to a prolonged incident in Rylane, Duagh on Monday.

During this incident, members of the Kerry Garda Division, Armed Support Unit, Dog Unit, National Air Support, and Garda Negotiator Units were deployed.

Advertisement

He denies all charges, and claimed in court that drug dealers had planted heroin in a car belonging to a relative of his.

It’s alleged that on Monday, Killian Kirby took, without consent of the owner, a Hitachi digger and caused extensive damage to the curtilage and boundary hedge of a property occupied by members of his family.

He’s also charged with the possession of around €6,000 worth of suspected cocaine, subject to analysis.

Advertisement

Mr Kirby is also accused of criminal damage and burglary offences.

Gardaí allege Mr Kirby produced a machete and iron bars in a threatening and intimidating manner towards members of gardaí on two separate occasions as they tried to arrest him.

The state objected to bail on the seriousness of the charges, the strength of evidence against him, and the belief that Mr Kirby is a flight risk.

Advertisement

The court heard that Mr Kirby told gardaí while in custody that if he gets out, he will leave the country.

Gardaí also believe Mr Kirby would commit further serious offences if granted bail.

Mr Kirby interrupted his bail hearing a number of times, and his solicitor Brendan Ahern said he is in significant pain having been shot by rubber bullets and a taser, and he is without prescribed medication.

Advertisement

Giving evidence, Mr Kirby claimed he has a company in Denmark with 1,000 machines, owns two houses and 250 acres of forestry, and that he used the digger to cover a car with topsoil in the belief he was protecting his family, as drugs had been planted in the car.

Mr Kirby also partially pulled down his pants on more than one occasion to show the court his physical injuries from the rubber bullets.

Judge David Waters said Mr Kirby’s demeanour in court was worrying, and he refused jurisdiction on a number of the charges.

Advertisement

Judge Waters refused him bail and remanded him in custody to Tralee District Court next Monday, July 15th.

Judge Waters has recommended that he be provided with all appropriate medical attention for physical injuries, and any psychiatric issues.