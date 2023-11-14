North Kerry homeowner verbally abused by group of men with lurcher dogs who entered his property

A community activist in North Kerry says a homeowner was verbally abused by a group of men with lurcher dogs who entered his yard.

Sonny Foran, who's a local election candidate for the Aontú party, says the group entered the front yard of a private property in the Ballyheigue area as their dogs were pursuing a hare.

The homeowner confronted the men which led to him being verbally abused.

Mr Foran says the homeowner was also recorded.

He says going onto private land without permission is unacceptable: